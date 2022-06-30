DENVER BRONCOS DALTON RISNER TO HOST FREE YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP 

What: Offensive Lineman for the Denver Broncos, Dalton Risner, along with his RisnerUp Foundation will host their second annual youth football camp at Wiggins High School on July 11. This camp offers a variety of activities from life skills and educational/leadership exercises, to NFL-inspired drills. The event is open to rising 4th graders through rising 8th graders who are looking to find their inner strength. All participants will receive a t-shirt and breakfast.

Sign up is available at https://risnerup.org/.

When: Monday, July 11, 2022

8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Where: Wiggins High School

201 Tiger Way

Wiggins, CO 80654

Who: Dalton Risner, Denver Broncos

RisnerUp Foundation

About Dalton Risner: Kansas State University alum and offensive lineman for the Denver Broncos, Dalton Risner is entering his fourth season in the NFL. After he was drafted in the second round by the Broncos in 2019, he has started in all 38 games over the past three years. However, Risner is more than just a professional football player, he has a passion for helping others after being raised in the small town of Wiggins, Colorado.

About RisnerUp: The RisnerUp Foundation was created in hopes of bringing more love and kindness into the world. RisnerUp aims to encourage others to make a positive impact on those around them. This foundation reflects Dalton Risner’s personal values by highlighting the importance of having a positive attitude and strong work ethic in all aspects of life. To learn more, visit https://risnerup.org/ or visit on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

