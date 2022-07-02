Outdoor safety tips for Fourth of July weekend celebrations

DENVER – Nature belongs to all of us, and recreating responsibly shows you care about keeping our landscapes healthy and wildlife thriving. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is sharing a few safety tips ahead of the holiday weekend to help you balance your outdoor recreation with mindful conservation.

Be Careful with Fire

Colorado’s low humidity can create dry, dangerous conditions that impact if fires are allowed or restricted.

Check fire restrictions or bans before you go. Visit www.coemergency.com to find county-specific fire information.

Avoid parking or driving on dry grass. Check your tire pressure, exhaust pipes and if chains or exposed wheel rims are dragging from your vehicle that may create sparks.

Use designated campfire areas when allowed and available.

Keep campfires small and manageable.

Put fires out with water until you can touch the embers.

Never leave a campfire unattended and report campfires that have been left burning.

Fireworks are not permitted on Front Range public lands.

Wear a Life Jacket

Enjoy the water, but always do so with a life jacket on – they save lives. Before going onto the water make sure you are carrying basic safety gear:

Wear your life jacket​

Check your boat and all required boating safety gear.

Avoid boating alone and tell someone where you are going and when you will return.

Boat sober. Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boating deaths.

Stand-up paddleboards are considered vessels in Colorado and require a life jacket on board at all times.

Protect yourself from the dangers of cold water immersion and shock. Regardless of your age or experience level, cold water can quickly create a drowning emergency.

Be Bear Aware

Staying bear aware while on trails and when camping helps keep bears wild and reduces human-bear conflicts. For more resources and information on how to be “bear aware,” visit cpw.state.co.us.

Safely store food, beverages and toiletries in campsite lockers called bear boxes (if provided), in bear-proof containers away from your tent or locked in the trunk of your vehicle.

Keep a clean campsite. Scrape grill grates after use and clean used dishes.

Never bring food or anything that smells like food into your tent.

Lock cars and RVs whenever you leave your site and at night and close windows.

Stay alert and respect forage areas like berry patches and oak brush.

Keep dogs leashed at all times.

NEVER feed or approach a bear.

Know Before You Go

Be aware of weather conditions, water temperatures and trail closures where you plan to visit. Camping reservations are required at Colorado State Parks. Use the CPW Park Finder to learn about outdoor activities available at each state park and visit the park’s web page to learn about park or trail closures. Tools such as COTREX provide additional outdoor opportunities in the surrounding areas if your desired trailhead, park or location is crowded or closed. On a holiday weekend, expect lines and potential gate closures. Have a backup plan and please be kind to park staff and other park visitors.



SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout