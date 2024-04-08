MCC Fort Morgan Campus Limited Services April 12

The Morgan Community College (MCC) Fort Morgan campus will provide limited services on Friday, April 12, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM due to scheduled professional development training for faculty and staff. During this time, MCC Student Services staff will be available in the Welcome Center, located by entering Cottonwood Hall from the east side of campus or by phone at (970) 542-3100 . The Center locations in Bennett, Burlington, Limon, and Wray will be closed.

The campus will resume normal operations and reopen on Monday, April 15, 2024, at 8:00 a.m.

MCC appreciates the community’s understanding and apologizes for any inconvenience.