Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to meet May 1 – 2

MONTROSE, Colo. – At a hybrid meeting in Montrose, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will open for consideration changes to allow the use of artificial light for wolves causing damage, allowing pooled grazers to apply for wolf permits and compensation, and defining domestic bison as livestock. The Commission will also consider the adoption of all limited license numbers for black bear, deer, elk, pronghorn and moose for all game management units in the state that have limited licenses for these species for the 2024 big game seasons. The second step of a three-step process considering changes to the 5-year big game season structure for 2025-2029 is also on the agenda. The Commission will also consider adopting regulations for disqualification factors when participating in the Landowner Preference Program under CRS 33-4-103 and adopting regulations to implement SB23-059, Local Access Funding to State Parks and Wildlife Areas. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Wed., May 1 and recess at 2 p.m. The Commission will reconvene at 8 a.m. on Thur., May 2 and adjourn at 5:20 p.m. The meeting will be streamed live on CPW’s YouTube page. Additional agenda items include: Department of Natural Resources Update

Department of Agriculture Update

Financial Update

Ute Mountain Ute and Southern Ute Indian Tribes – Brunot Treaty Area and Tribal Hunting

Wolverine Update

Wolf Update

Ridgway State Park Update

2025 OHV Grant Recommendations

Discussion of Commission Officer Elections

Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program

Draw Process Workshop A complete agenda along with all materials for this meeting can be found on the CPW website for public review. The public is encouraged to email written comments to the commission at *protected email* . Details on providing public comments for hybrid meetings are available on the CPW website. The Commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can listen to commission meetingsthrough the CPW website. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency. Find out more about the commission on the CPW website.