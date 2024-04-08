Conversation with Commissioner Baker

Arapahoe County and the Sheriff’s Office invite residents to join a conversation with County representatives

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO—April 8, 2024— Arapahoe County District Three Commissioner Jeff Baker along with special guests, Animal Services Field Supervisor Alyssa Haden and Arapahoe County Sheriff Kenneth C. McKlem, Bureau Chief, Public Safety, invite residents for a Conversation with the Commissioner on Wednesday, April 10, from 6-7:30 p.m.

During this informal conversation, Baker, McKlem and Haden will provide updates in response to requests from residents in eastern Arapahoe County who are concerned about law enforcement and animal service issues. Following a brief presentation, they will answer questions from the public.

Who: Arapahoe County Commissioner Jeff Baker, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Bureau Chief Kenneth McKlem and Alyssa Haden, Animal Services Field Supervisor

What: Conversation with the Commissioner

When: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: American Legion in Byers, 278 W. Front St. Byers, CO 80103