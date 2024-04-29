Greeley Air National Guard Station Open House

Guard Space unit at Greeley Air National Guard Station hosts open house for community, partners

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – The 233rd Space Group, Colorado Air National Guard, will host an open housefor Northern Colorado communities at Greeley Air National Guard Station, Greeley, Colorado, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., April 30, 2024.

The open house event will serve as an opportunity to learn about the GANGS and meet key leaders from the community and the Colorado National Guard.

“Greeley Air National Guard Station and the 233rd Space Group have a huge local, state and national level impact, yet many in the community don’t know we’re here, what we do or how we can contribute,” U.S. Air Force Col. Stephanie Figueroa, 233rd commander, said. “As an Air National Guard unit, it’s important to me and the Airmen of the 233rd that we continue to serve the communities we live in by building partnerships locally and sharing and capitalizing on their expertise.”

The 233rd is comprised of nearly 400 Airmen consisting of dual status technicians, Active Guard and Reserve, and traditional guard members. Its mission is to provide the National Command Authority and the joint war fighter with vital global missile warning and attack information through a mobile, survivable and endurable capability.

These space professionals, along with 600 more based in 7 states, one territory, and the District of Columbia, who perform or support space missions every day, remain unaligned with the U.S. Space Force. Establishing a Space National Guard will integrate NG space units and align efforts under one service, reduce bureaucracy, enable common space warfighter culture, and can be accomplished within existing NG resources. The alternative of transferring these ANG units to the USSF would cost taxpayers about $1B.

The 233d Space Group is comprised of the 138th Space Control Squadron, 137th Space Warning Squadron, 233d Space Communications Squadron, 233d Security Forces Squadron, and 233d Logistics Readiness Flight.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with CONG leadership, state and local community leaders, government officials and representatives from police and fire departments, school leaders, members of the American Legion, National Fire Service, and Chambers of Commerce.

Registration is required for all attendees. Please visit: https://tinyurl.com/GANGSopenhouse

In the case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled to May 2, 2024.