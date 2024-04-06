The Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production Advisory Committee (UAIPAC) is one of several ways that USDA is extending support and building frameworks to support urban agriculture, including issues of equity, climate resilience and nutrition access.

The 2018 Farm Bill directed USDA to create this committee to advise the Secretary of Agriculture on the development of policies and outreach relating to urban, indoor, and other emerging agricultural production practices as well as identify any barriers to urban agriculture.

Twelve members are appointed the Committee for one to three-year terms by the Secretary of Agriculture. The members represent a diverse set of expertise including urban production, innovative production, higher education, non-profit, finance, business and economic development, supply chain, and other areas related to urban, indoor, and other emerging agriculture production practices.

The Committee will host public meetings to deliberate on advice and recommendations to the Secretary of Agriculture on ways USDA can support urban agriculture and innovative production. Fact Sheet: Federal Advisory Committee for Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production