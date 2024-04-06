CONG News Release: Colorado Air National Guard State Command Chief changes responsibility

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Colorado Air National Guard 140th Wing State Command Chief U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Edward Hauschild will pass responsibility to U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Jenkins in a Change of Responsibility ceremony at 2:00 p.m., April 6, 2024, Hangar 909, Buckley Space Force Base, Aurora, Colorado.

Assistant Adjutant General, Air U.S Air Force Brig. Gen. D. Micah “Zeus” Fesler will serve as the presiding official at the ceremony.

The State Command Chief represents the highest level of Air enlisted leadership and is the principal advisor to the commander of the COANG. Responsibilities include readiness, operational utilization, professional development, morale, and welfare of more than 1,600 COANG Airmen.

“I have been reflecting so much on what these last 33 years of military service means to me, and I know how blessed I am to have served along some of America’s finest,” Hauschild said. “I will always cherish these experiences and thank every fellow service member for their contributions to making me the best person I could be.”

Hauschild enlisted in the Air Force in April 1991 as a munitions systems specialist. He served nine years on active duty while stationed at four different Air Force bases before joining the COANG in 2000.

He went on to serve as the 140th munitions superintendent, the 140th equipment maintenance superintendent, the 140th maintenance group superintendent, and the 140th Wing command chief prior to his current position as the state command chief.

Jenkins enlisted in the Active Duty Air Force in June 1999 as a tactical air control party. He served 10 years on active duty and conducted numerous combat missions in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. He joined the COANG in 2009, where he held several positions, including patient administration non-commissioned officer in charge, search and extraction flight chief, Medical Support Squadron superintendent, and Detachment 1 superintendent in support of Colorado’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High Yield Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package.

In 2013, he served a tour in support of the Colorado Joint Counterdrug Task Force where he served as the senior enlisted advisor responsible for overseeing all departments which included civil operations, administration staff, aviation support, criminal analysts, and ground reconnaissance/surveillance specialists in support of local, state and federal drug task forces. Prior to his current position, Jenkins was assigned as the Senior Enlisted Leader for the 140th Maintenance Group.