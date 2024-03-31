Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to meet April 5

DENVER—The Parks and Wildlife Commission will hold a hybrid “Special Commission Meeting” in Denver on April 5, 2024. The meeting is scheduled to begin at noon and adjourn at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting’s complete agenda and reference materials are now posted and can be viewed online on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Commission webpage. The meeting will be streamed live on CPW’s YouTube page.

The Commission will discuss the 2025-2029 Big Game Season Structure (BGSS) staff recommendations and receive public comment. Additional agenda items include:

Wildlife corridors

Lesser Prairie Chickens

Beaver management

Details on providing public comments for hybrid meetings are available on the CPW website. The public is encouraged to email written comments to the commission at *protected email* . Written comments must be provided by April 3, 2024, to be received by the Commission before the meeting.

The Commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can listen to commission meetings (live or archived) through the CPW website. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the agency’s parks, wildlife, and outdoor recreation programs. Learn more about the commission on the CPW website.