Colorado’s Most Popular Christmas Movie is..

Amidst this chilly season, we all want to get cozy by putting on our favorite Christmas movie with our loved ones. HubScore
has released its latest report on America’s Favorite Christmas Movies by State
and Colorado’s top Christmas pick has been Home Alone 2
.
Entertainment experts at HubScore delved into the top 25 Christmas movies to analyze the top 5 most popular in each state. Home Alone 2
emerged as the nation’s favorite, and the people of Colorado loved watching it.MOST POPULAR CHRISTMAS MOVIES IN COLORADO
(The most popular Christmas movies in Colorado ranked in order of popularity in 2023)
1. Home Alone 2
2. Home Alone
3. Die Hard
4. The Nightmare Before Christmas
5. A Christmas Carol
.