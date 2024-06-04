17 Mile House open house presents “Wool Spinning”

Take a step back in time in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO—June 4, 2024— Arapahoe County hosts “Wool spinning” at the historic 160-year-old 17 Mile House Farm Park on Saturday, June 8 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The free event offers an experience of what life was like from living historians, interactive education programs, and interpretive artifact displays. Featured events will be wool carding by hand and dyeing sheep’s wool.

Open House event includes:

· Educational program with speaker and live demonstrations.

· Family-friendly crafts to take home.

· Guided 15-minute tour of the historic farmhouse and barn.

For more information visit: 17 Mile House Farm Park

Who: Arapahoe County

What: 17 Mile House presents “Wool Spinning”

When: Saturday, June 8, 9 a.m.- 12 P.M.

Where: 17 Mile House Farm Park 8181 S. Parker Rd., Centennial CO 80016