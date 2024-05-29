Lt. Governor Primavera Released from Hospital

DENVER — Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera returned home today after being admitted to the hospital late Wednesday evening for treatment due to an infection in her arm.

“While I had different plans in mind for Memorial Day weekend, I’m grateful for the doctors, nurses, and staff who provided me with incredible care during my treatment for an unexpected infection. I came home today in good spirits and filled with gratitude. Thank you for all the well wishes and to the many dedicated health care professionals statewide who continually answer the call to serve their community. I’m looking forward to continuing my work alongside Governor Polis to ensure that all Coloradans have access to high quality and affordable healthcare,” said Lt. Governor Primavera and the Director of the Office of Saving People Money on Health Care.

“We are all glad that Dianne is recovering at home and know she’ll be back stronger than ever,” said Governor Jared Polis.

Lt. Governor Primavera leads the Office of Saving People Money on Health Care, the Office of eHealth Innovation, the Colorado Disability Funding Committee and Disability Policy, the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs, Serve Colorado, and Aerospace and Defense. She previously served eight years in the Colorado House of Representatives and has led the Office of the Lt. Governor since the administration took office in January 2019.