Inverness Drive West Transportation Improvements begin in Arapahoe County

The bikeway will offer a low-stress bicycling experience

and increase safety for cyclists

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO—June 4, 2024—Arapahoe County will begin construction this week on Inverness Drive West bikeway where crews will add a bikeway and three roundabouts. This is the first of several project planned to provide additional regional cycling opportunities between Denver and Lone Tree.

Planned improvements include:

· A six-foot-wide bike lane with a two-foot-wide buffer on each side of Inverness Drive West for most of the length of the project.

· A ten-foot-wide multi-use path separated from the roadway by a landscape buffer to complete segments where the on-street bike lane will not be constructed (such as at the ends of the corridor and through roundabout intersections.

· New lighting along both sides of Inverness Drive West for the length of the project.

· New roundabouts near the UC Health driveway, Inverness Lane West, and the northern Homewood Suites driveway.

· Repaving Inverness Drive West between Inverness Main Street and Inverness Drive East.

· Improved drainage and landscaping.

· Enhanced signage.

The $7 million project is jointly funded by federal funds through the Colorado Department of Transportation and local funding through Arapahoe County, Inverness Metropolitan District, City of Centennial, and Southeast Public Improvement Metro District.

These improvements are expected to be completed by the end of the year.