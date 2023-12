The holiday season is upon us. Impaired driving increases during this time, so Troop 3D Troopers will be conducting a DUI/D enforcement surge operation. Troopers will be focusing their efforts on the Adams/ Arapahoe and Elbert County areas with Troopers also in Lincoln and Kit Carson Counties as well. If you see a suspected impaired driver call *277 to report it.



Happy holidays and drive safe!