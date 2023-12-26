fbpx

Discover Colorado’s Most Popular Christmas Candy!

Knowing that 4 out of 5 Americans love filling their Christmas stockings with candy, HubScore has published its latest report on America’s Favorite Candy by State and the people of Colorado are joining in by choosing Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups as their go-to festive treat.

Entertainment experts at HubScore delved into the top 20 Christmas candies to analyze the top 5 most popular in each state. Kit Kat emerged as the nation’s favorite, however the people of Colorado chose a creamy butter candy. 

MOST POPULAR CHRISTMAS CANDIES IN COLORADO
(The most popular Christmas candies in Colorado ranked in order of popularity in 2023)

1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
2. M&Ms
3. Kit Kat
4. Skittles
5. Snickers



