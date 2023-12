Discover Colorado’s Most Popular Christmas Candy!

Knowing that 4 out of 5 Americans love filling their Christmas stockings with candy, HubScore has published its latest report on America’s Favorite Candy by State and the people of Colorado are joining in by choosingas their go-to festive treat.Entertainment experts at HubScore delved into the top 20 Christmas candies to analyze the top 5 most popular in each state.emerged as the nation’s favorite, however the people of Colorado chose a creamy butter candy.(The most popular Christmas candies in Colorado ranked in order of popularity in 2023)1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups2. M&Ms3. Kit Kat4. Skittles5. SnickersDiscover more about the most popular Christmas candies in other states here