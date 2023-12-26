Discover Colorado’s Most Popular Christmas Candy!

Knowing that 4 out of 5 Americans love filling their Christmas stockings with candy, HubScore
has published its latest report on America’s Favorite Candy by State
and the people of Colorado are joining in by choosing Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
as their go-to festive treat.
Entertainment experts at HubScore
delved into the top 20 Christmas candies to analyze the top 5 most popular in each state. Kit Kat
emerged as the nation’s favorite, however the people of Colorado chose a creamy butter candy. MOST POPULAR CHRISTMAS CANDIES IN COLORADO
(The most popular Christmas candies in Colorado ranked in order of popularity in 2023)
1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
2. M&Ms
3. Kit Kat
4. Skittles
5. Snickers
.