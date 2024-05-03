Adams County News and Information Check Your Air, Improve Your Health: Phone App Empowers Community During Air Quality Awareness Week

It’s no secret air pollution can cause both long- and short-term health conditions ranging from an itchy throat and shortness of breath to asthma attacks, cardiovascular disease, and mental illness.

That’s why Air Quality Awareness Week (AQAW) is back this year from May 6-10, with a greater focus than ever on empowering communities to find out what’s in the air they’re breathing and take action to better their health.

This year’s theme is “Knowing Your Air” with a different topic for each day of the week:

Monday, May 6: Wildland Fires and Smoke

Tuesday, May 7: Asthma and Your Health

Wednesday, May 8: Air Quality and Climate

Thursday, May 9: Air Quality and Environmental Justice

Friday, May 10: Air, Animals, and Plants

The Adams County Health Department (ACHD) is proud to partner with the Colorado Local Entity Air Network and Denver’s Love My Air program to share information about an app that lets you check the air quality in Adams County. Through the Love My Air application, you can tap into air quality sensors throughout the county and Denver metro to discover what you’re breathing in.

“People with heart and respiratory diseases, pregnant women, outdoor workers, older adults, children, and outdoor recreators are most susceptible to the impacts of poor air quality, and communities of color are disproportionately exposed to poor air quality,” says Brian Hlavacek, Environmental Health Division Director for ACHD. “This is a great tool to help you stay informed about the air quality in your area.”

We encourage community members to download the app either in the App Store or Google Play. Want to know more about the Love My Air app or the efforts ACHD is making to protect your health during AQAW? Contact Josh Behringer at *protected email* or 720.717.5361.