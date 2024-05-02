Nighttime I-70 Closures May 2 and 3 to Set a Pedestrian Bridge

I-70 will be closed in both directions for two nights between Colfax Avenue and Tower Road in Aurora on May 2 and May 3. These closures will allow crews to place a pedestrian bridge over the interstate just east of Tower Rd. Eastbound traffic will be directed off of I-70 at the Tower Rd exit then will follow the detour south on Tower Rd and east on Colfax Ave. to return to I-70. Westbound traffic will be directed to exit I-70 at Colfax Ave. and will follow the detour west on Colfax Ave. then North on Tower Rd. to return to I-70. The closure will take place during nighttime hours on Thursday and Friday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Detour signage will be in place to guide traffic around the closure during this time.

This work is part of the Aurora High Line Canal Trail improvement project, further activities will continue through its anticipated completion in spring 2024. Project information can be found at AuroraGov.org/HLCT.