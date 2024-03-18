From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, motorists should expect a right lane closure on westbound I-70 at the E-470 interchange to set the traffic barrier. Once set, motorists can expect a right shoulder closure for several months. Crews will also begin installing permanent storm sewer pipe north of I-70 through this week. Motorists will also notice increased truck activity near Picadilly Road and Colfax Avenue for several weeks with trucks hauling materials to and from the project. Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the work zone and wto atch for trucks entering and exiting along Picadilly Road between 19th Avenue and Smith Road.

Like this: Like Loading...