4/20 – A Time To Celebrate Responsibly

(COLO)–The Colorado State Patrol wants all Coloradoans to be safe on the roadways

regardless of their choice to use legal, impairing substances. Any drug, whether alcohol

or marijuana, affects a motorist’s ability to drive safely. While many myths surround the

impacts of marijuana and driving, marijuana affects areas of a person’s brain that

control bodily movements. These impacts can include balance, coordination, slower

reaction to hazards, impaired cognitive performance, and judgment. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration conducted a study of drivers

involved in serious injury or fatal crashes from 2019 to 2021 and found about 26% of the

drivers in the study had active THC, or marijuana, in their bodies at the time of the

crash. If you have plans to participate in the use of cannabis or other impairing substances on

4/20, practice responsibility as you celebrate. Make a plan not to drive and enjoy one of the options available to maintain a safe

roadway system for everyone: Assign a trusted designated driver who will not drink or use drugs when going out

with a group of people you know. Arrange a ride home from someone who has not been drinking alcohol and/or

using drugs, using a rideshare service, or calling a taxi. Plan on taking public transportation. The most important thing you can do is to not drive and remind your friends and family

to do the same – make a plan together.