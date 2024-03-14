Don’t test your luck this weekend: St. Patrick’s Day DUI enforcement begins Thursday

No pruebes tu suerte este fin de semana: la campaña de vigilancia de DUI del festivo del Día de San Patricio empieza el jueves

Statewide — During this St. Patrick’s Day weekend, responsible Coloradans know not to get “sham-rocked” with a DUI. From March 14–20, the Colorado Department of Transportation will support the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and 76 local law enforcement agencies for the St. Patrick’s Day DUI enforcement period. During enforcement periods, drivers may see sobriety checkpoints and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to arresting impaired drivers.

To encourage a weekend of safe rides, CDOT will be distributing rideshare credits at this Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Denver, in partnership with AAA Colorado. Parade attendees are encouraged to use public transportation, such as RTD, to avoid a DUI. For people hosting St. Patrick’s Day parties, CDOT urges all guests to have a safe and sober ride home. Driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs can lead to lane drifting while driving, excessive speed, slowed reaction time and more.

“It’s up to each of us to behave responsibly during this year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration by planning to use alternate forms of transportation,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Luck won’t get you home safely if you’re impaired behind the wheel. And, never get in the car with someone you suspect is intoxicated. One bad choice could lead to a DUI, license suspension, serious injury or even loss of life.”

Keep your charm, avoid a DUI graphic

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 47 people were killed in DUI crashes over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period in 2021. Last year in Colorado, 276 DUI arrests were made during the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement. This is a 60% increase from the year before.

So far this year, there have been 24 impaired driving-related traffic deaths and 935 DUI arrests made during heightened enforcement periods in Colorado.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol or cannabis is never responsible — DUI crashes are always preventable,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “This is all the more reason to seek out public transportation, rideshare services or a designated driver this holiday weekend.”

Using alcohol and cannabis together enhances the effect of each substance. With polyconsumption on the rise, CDOT wants everyone to know the effects of combining the two drugs.

Loss of coordination and problem-solving skills

Distorted perception of time, distance and speed

Slowed reaction time

The recent Presidents Week enforcement period concluded with 300 arrests across 81 participating agencies. The agencies with the highest arrests were Denver Police Department (41), Colorado Springs Police Department (33) and Aurora Police Department (21). Spring Events is the next DUI enforcement period from April 4–24, amounting to 21 straight days of high visibility enforcement.

For yearly impaired driving crash and fatality data in Colorado, visit codot.gov/safety/traffic-safety/data-analysis/fatal-crash-data. For local law enforcement agency plans, visit codot.gov/safety/traffic-safety-reporting-portal.

DUI Checkpoint B-Roll

CDOT is making available new DUI checkpoint footage, available free for media use, offering a compelling glimpse of what happens during a checkpoint. The footage captures real-life interactions between law enforcement officers and drivers at DUI checkpoints, highlighting the consequences of impaired driving. You can find more about these photos on the CDIOT DUI Checkpoint B-Roll by contacting *protected email* .

Note: The people portrayed in the videos signed participation waivers to be included in filming.

About The Heat Is On

The Heat Is On campaign runs throughout the year, with 16 specific high-visibility impaired driving enforcement periods centered on national holidays and large public events. Enforcement periods can include sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement. Find more details about the campaign, including impaired driving enforcement plans, arrest totals and safety tips at HeatIsOnColorado.com. More information about DUI laws in Colorado can be found at NoDUIColorado.org. Learn more about CDOT’s dedication to keeping Colorado roads safe, including impaired driving enforcement objectives, arrest data and safety information at codot.gov/safety.

Crash Not Accident

Note to reporters: Crashes are no accident — they are preventable. We would appreciate you saying ‘crash’ instead of ‘accident’ when reporting.