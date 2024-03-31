CONG News Release: Colorado National Guard families to celebrate Easter at Executive Residence

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera and The Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura Clellan will host an Easter event at the Boettcher Mansion in Denver for the families of Colorado National Guard service members March 23, 2024.

The CONG Easter Egg Roll is a military-focused event held every other year to recognize that families of service members also serve.

“This event is about saying thank you to our Colorado National Guard families while connecting them with valuable resources,” Clellan said. “Our National Guard members would not be ready to serve our state and nation without the support of our families.”

The CONG’s Prevention Workforce and Joint Resiliency Directory, or J9, coordinates the festivities. Those in attendance can participate in crafts, games, an Easter egg hunt, story time for the children, and a special visit from the Easter Bunny. The event will be held from approximately 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Events such as this are a way for military families to network and get connected to resources. Each year CONG families experience separation while their service members are called to support stateside emergency response or overseas contingency operations.