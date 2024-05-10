Nighttime I-70 closure to finalize pedestrian bridge

I-70 will be closed in both directions the night of May 13 between Colfax Avenue and Tower Road in Aurora. The closure will allow crews to do final work on the pedestrian bridge over the interstate just east of Tower Road.

The westbound closure will take place during nighttime hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and the eastbound closure will be from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Eastbound traffic will be directed off I-70 at the Tower Road exit, then will follow the detour south on Tower Road and east on Colfax Avenue to return to I-70. Westbound traffic will be directed to exit I-70 at Colfax Avenue and will follow the detour west on Colfax Avenue, then north on Tower Road to return to I-70. Detour signage will be in place to guide traffic around the closure during this time.

This work is part of the Aurora High Line Canal Trail improvement project, further activities will continue through its anticipated completion in spring 2024. Project information can be found at AuroraGov.org/HLCT.