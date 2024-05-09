Hunters invited to shooting range demonstration of non-lead ammo

Hunters invited to shooting range demonstration of non-lead ammunition by Colorado Parks and Wildlife

DENVER, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is inviting hunters to attend two range demonstrations of non-lead ammunition at Colorado Clays and Cameo Shooting and Education Complex. CPW, North American Non-Lead Partnership, The Peregrine Fund, National Wildlife Federation and Sporting Lead Free will be on hand to answer questions and provide education about the efficacy and benefits to wildlife of using nonlead ammo while hunting.

The Colorado Clays demonstration will be Saturday, May 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The facility is located at 13600 Lanewood St, Brighton, CO 80603. The Cameo Shooting and Education Complex demonstration will be Saturday, June 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The facility is located at 3934 I 9/10 Rd, Palisade, CO 81526.

Each event will start with a classroom learning session followed by a shooting range demonstration. Hunters will be given the chance to ask questions about hunting with non-lead ammunition and why they should consider making the switch. Sighted-in firearms will be provided. Hunters should not bring their own firearms to the demonstrations.

While these events are meant for hunters and education, media who are interested in attending the Colorado Clays demonstration should RSVP to the PIO by Friday, May 10.