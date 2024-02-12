Governor Polis Orders Flags to be Lowered to Honor Former Colorado State Senator Keith King

DENVER- Last week, Governor Polis ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor former Colorado State Senator Keith King on the day of his memorial. The memorial has been scheduled for Wednesday, February 21 and flags are to be lowered that day from sunrise to sunset on all public buildings statewide.
“I was devastated to learn about the passing of Keith King. He dedicated his life to public service, whether it was his time in Colorado’s General Assembly, serving on Colorado Springs City Council, or helping more students access quality education through the creation of Colorado Early College. Over the years we have worked closely on issues like education and workforce development, and I know that he will be missed by so many. My thoughts are with his family during this difficult time,” said Governor Jared Polis.