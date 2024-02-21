Colorado’s Most Popular TV Show is..

Streaming services are on an upward trend by dominating 37.5% of US TV viewing, rising from 36.9% in 2022. PR Hub
has also released its latest report on America’s Most Popular TV Shows by State
, unveiling that the people of Colorado have a particular fondness for House of the Dragon
.
Entertainment experts at PR Hub delved into the top Emmy Nominated TV shows for various genres to analyze the top 5 favorites in each state. While Ted Lasso
emerged as the nation’s favorite topping in 8 states, the people of Colorado enjoyed watching House of the Dragon
more. FAVORITE TV SHOWS IN COLORADO
(The most popular TV shows in Colorado ranked in order of popularity in 2024)
1. House of the Dragon
2. Ted Lasso
3. Better Call Saul
4. Succession
5. The White Lotus
.