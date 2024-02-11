CDOT prepares for 20 days of back-to-back DUI enforcement

CDOT se prepara para 20 días seguidos de campaña de DUI en español.

Statewide — Keep the points on the field and off your record this weekend. During the year’s biggest football celebration, plan ahead with a sober ride home. From Feb. 8 to 14, the Colorado Department of Transportation will support the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and 70 local law enforcement agencies for the Super Bowl Weekend DUI enforcement period. For safe celebrations surrounding the big game, saturation patrols across the state will remove impaired drivers from Colorado roads. Following the Super Bowl Weekend, DUI enforcement begins for the Presidents Day week from Feb. 15 to 28. Combined, these make up 20 straight days of elevated impaired driving enforcement.

Fans should never let other fans drive impaired. There were 231 DUI arrests during last year’s Super Bowl Weekend enforcement period. With the availability of safe-ride options such as rideshares, taxis and public transit, there is no reason to ever drive under the influence. If you have a designated driver, make sure they are not impaired before you head home.

Don’t fumble your fun – drive sober

“If you’re attending a watch party or gathering for the big game, be a good sport and plan ahead for a sober ride home,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Don’t risk getting a DUI or killing someone in a crash — the consequences of driving under the influence will cost you much more than a taxi or rideshare trip.”

In 2023, there were more than 15,000 DUI arrests in Colorado. It’s always better to call a sober friend than risk going to jail for a DUI. According to NoDUIColorado.org, first-time DUI offenders rack up an average cost of $13,530 in fines and penalties, including:

Increased auto insurance: $3,600

Ignition interlock service: $2,172

Alcohol/drug treatment & education: $1,000

Defense attorney: $3,650

Arrest, court & legal fees: $2,300

Department of Revenue & DMV fees: $773

“No matter which team you’re rooting for on game day, sober driving will always be the winning choice,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “Our message is simple: if you’re impaired, don’t get behind the wheel. Your fellow football fans are counting on you to make the right call this weekend.”

The recent Winter Blitz enforcement period concluded with 379 arrests across 78 participating agencies. The agencies with the highest arrests were Denver Police Department (48), Fort Collins Police Department (24) and Longmont Police Department (18). CSP reported 83 arrests. The next DUI enforcement period will be Presidents Week from Feb. 15 to 28.

For yearly impaired-driving crash and fatality data in Colorado, visit https://www.codot.gov/safety/traffic-safety/data-analysis/fatal-crash-data. For local law enforcement agency plans, visit https://www.codot.gov/safety/traffic-safety-reporting-portal.

About The Heat Is On

The CDOT Highway Safety Office provides funding to Colorado law enforcement for impaired driving enforcement, education and awareness campaigns. The Heat Is On campaign runs throughout the year, with 16 specific high-visibility impaired driving enforcement periods centered on national holidays and large public events. Enforcement periods can include sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement. Find more details about the campaign, including impaired driving enforcement plans, arrest totals and safety tips at HeatIsOnColorado.com. More information about DUI laws in Colorado can be found at NoDUIColorado.org. Learn more about CDOT’s dedication to keeping Colorado roads safe, including impaired driving enforcement objectives, arrest data and safety information at codot.gov/safety.