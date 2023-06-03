Gov. Polis Signing Bills into Law to Improve Public Safety

Laws Improve Upon Governor’s Goal to Make Colorado One of Ten Safest States





DENVER – Today, Governor Polis is signing legislation into law.

“Every Coloradan deserves to feel safe in their homes and their communities, which is why one of my top goals is to make Colorado one of the ten safest states in the country. I was proud to sign tough laws today to crack down on ghost guns and prevent auto theft as we continue to take important steps towards a safer Colorado,” said Gov. Polis. “Today’s action is part of our ongoing work to improve public safety and make sure Coloradans can thrive in safe and healthy communities.”

This year, in his State of the State address, Gov. Polis urged the legislature to crack down on ghost guns, which are completely untraceable and increasingly being used to carry out violent crimes. Today on National Gun Violence Awareness Day, signed a new law sponsored by Senator Rhonda Fields, Senator Chris Hansen and Representative Andrew Boesenecker, and Representative Junie Joseph to crack down on ghost guns.

Governor Polis also signed bipartisan legislation into law to prevent auto theft and ensure that offenders are held accountable. Auto theft has declined in Colorado by more than 20% since last year, and Governor Polis signed legislation to continue that downward trend, including SB23-257 Auto Theft Prevention Cash Fund – Representatives Brianna Titone and Rod Bockenfeld, Senators Jeff Bridges and Bob Gardner and SB23-097 Motor Vehicle Theft And Unauthorized Use – Representatives Shannon Bird and Matt Soper, Senators Rachel Zenzinger and Bob Gardner.

Earlier this Spring, Governor Poli s signed landmark bills around waiting periods, expand the Extreme Risk Protection Law, raising the age to 21 for gun purchases, and repealed the state version of PLCAA. 10 years ago, action to reduce gun violence while protecting our second amendment rights like the Governor has taken in partnership with the legislature in Colorado would have been inconceivable.

Continuing to build upon the Polis administration’s work in partnership with the legislature to make Colorado one of the safest states in the country, Governor Polis signed bipartisan legislation including HB23-1280 Colorado Access To Justice Commission sponsored by Representatives Junie Joseph and Matt Soper, Senators Dylan Roberts and Bob Gardner, and SB23-193 Victim Notification Of Proceedings sponsored by Representatives Mike Weissman and Rose Pugliese, Senators Rhonda Fields and Byron Pelton.

This morning, Governor Polis signed bipartisan legislation to increase transparency and accountability in our healthcare system and help ensure that Coloradans have access to high-quality, affordable health care. Governor Polis signed HB23-1226 Hospital Transparency And Reporting Requirements – Representatives Matt Soper and Chris deGruy Kennedy, Senators Dylan Roberts and Perry Will, to build on existing hospital financial transparency requirements to address reporting gaps, increase compliance, and provide data necessary to understand the financial health and performance of Colorado’s hospitals. Governor Polis also signed SB23-252 Medical Price Transparency – Senators Kevin Van Winkle and Julie Gonzales, Representatives Lindsey Daugherty and Anthony Hartsook, providing another tool that Coloradans can use to determine where they can receive quality, affordable care.

At the State Capitol, Governor Polis will sign HB23-1271 Lunar New Year Day As An Observed State Holiday sponsored by Representatives Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez and Matt Soper, Senator Julie Gonzales, taking an important step towards building a Colorado for All by observing the Lunar New Year at the state level and celebrating Colorado’s vibrant Asian American Pacific Islander community.





At Clayton Early Learning, Governor Polis will sign legislation to continue to boost universal preschool which will save families at least $6,000 per year and provide Colorado kids with high-quality early childhood education. Governor Polis will sign SB23-269 Colorado Preschool Program Provider Bonus Payments sponsored by Representatives Meghan Lukens and Mary Bradfield, Senators Janet Buckner and Janice Rich to make sure universal preschool can hit the ground running this fall with enough classrooms and providers to serve every family who wants to participate. Over 25,000 families have already matched with a provider, including 22,000 who matched to their first choice of a provider in the first application round. Governor Polis will also sign HB23-1290 Proposition EE Funding Retention Rate Reduction sponsored by Representatives Julie McCluskie and Emily Sirota, Senators Dominick Moreno and Rhonda Fields.





At Makola African Market in Aurora, Gov. Polis will sign HB23-1008 Food Accessibility sponsored by Representative Mike Weissman, Senators Rhonda Fields and Nick Hinrichsen, taking steps to address the critical issue of food insecurity in Colorado.





This afternoon in Commerce City, Governor Polis, joined by First Gentleman Marlon Reis, will sign the bipartisan HB23-1286 Increase Penalty Cruelty Police And Service Animals – Representatives Ryan Armagost and Monica Duran, Senators Bob Gardner and Joann Ginal to protect Colorado’s brave service animals. These loyal service and police animals serve Colorado communities and this important legislation helps to protect these devoted animals. Governor Polis also signed into law the bipartisan HB23-1041 Prohibit Wagering On Simulcast Greyhound Races – Representatives Monica Duran and Mike Lynch, Senators Joann Ginal and Cleave Simpson. Greyhound racing is illegal in Colorado, and this legislation makes it illegal for Coloradans to bet on races in other states or countries.



