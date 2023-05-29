CSP Requests Assistance in Another Fatal Hit & Run Crash

(LAKEWOOD) Last night, the Colorado State Patrol responded to a fatal hit and run crash near Wadsworth Boulevard and West Coal Mine Avenue in Jefferson County and is asking for your help to locate the fleeing vehicle and driver.

The crash happened on southbound Wadsworth Boulevard just north of West Coal Mine Avenue about 11:30pm between a red scooter and another vehicle. The rider of the scooter sustained fatal injuries. The other involved vehicle fled the scene. Initial information indicates the vehicle make was a Mazda. After the initial crash, the rider of the scooter was subsequently hit by other passing motorists.

If you have any information or were involved in this crash, you’re asked to call the Denver Colorado State Patrol dispatch center @ 303-239-4501 and reference Case # 1A231431