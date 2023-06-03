Man Dies While Fleeing Colorado State Patrol Traffic Stop

(JEFFERSON COUNTY, COLORADO) – On Thursday morning, June 1, 2023, at approximately 1:50 A.M. a Colorado State Trooper observed a vehicle driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Colorado Highway 470 (C-470) going toward I-70.

The Trooper was able to stop the vehicle. As the Trooper walked up to speak with the suspect, the male suspect immediately got out of the vehicle. Upon initial interaction, the Trooper suspected impairment. While trying to ID the driver, the suspect reentered the vehicle from the passenger side and climbed into the driver’s seat. The Trooper tased the driver to prevent him from escaping and endangering other motorists.

The suspect removed the taser probes, started the vehicle, drove down a grassy median, over a retaining wall, and landed onto the eastbound I-70 off-ramp to westbound Highway 6 toward Golden.

The suspect then ran from the vehicle across the off-ramp, jumped over another concrete barrier onto eastbound I-70 where he was hit and killed by a passing vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the suspect remained on scene. The suspect’s name is not being released at this time.

A multi-jurisdictional crash investigation team is handling the investigation, which is ongoing.

A future press release will be sent out in the following days with more information along with CSP body worn and dash camera footage.