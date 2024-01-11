First DUI enforcement period of the year begins tomorrow

La primera campaña de DUI del año empieza el jueves en español

Statewide — It’s officially the season of winter fun and powder ski days, but motorists are encouraged not to start their year on a downhill slope toward a DUI. From Jan. 11 to 24, the Colorado Department of Transportation will support the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and 69 local law enforcement agencies for the Winter Blitz DUI enforcement period. Patrols across the state will remove impaired drivers from roads and encourage Coloradans to begin the new year safely. During enforcement periods, drivers may see sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols, and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement.

Based on preliminary data, there were 218 impaired-related crash fatalities on Colorado roads in 2023, down from 286 last year. The 2023 number will likely increase slightly while data is finalized. The counties with the highest number of fatalities involving an impaired driver in 2023 were Arapahoe (26), Adams (22), El Paso (21) and Jefferson (20). Adams County has ranked among the top three counties for impaired-related fatalities in the state since 2019. Additionally, the Colorado Springs police department reported 740 DUI arrests in 2023, the most of any other police department in the state. CSP reported a total of 1,101 DUI arrests across all 16 high-visibility enforcement periods.

Impaired driving fatalities from 2019 through 2023.

“Last year’s Winter Blitz enforcement period resulted in over 370 DUI arrests,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Don’t risk losing your time, money, license or even your life because of a DUI. Even if you think you’re okay to drive, it’s always better to plan for a sober ride. All motorists, passengers and pedestrians are counting on your decisions this year.”

Driving under the influence of any impairing substance is illegal, not just alcohol. The majority of Colorado State Patrol troopers have specialized training in drug detection, known as ARIDE (Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement). All Colorado law enforcement agencies are able to administer alcohol and drug toxicology tests to drivers following a fatal DUI crash. Additionally, there are over 120 Drug Recognition Experts (DRE) in Colorado trained to recognize impairment in drivers under the influence of drugs other than, or in addition to, alcohol.

“Even if you think you’re okay to drive, it’s always better to get a ride with a sober driver,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “Getting behind the wheel while under the influence puts others in danger and greatly increases the risk of a crash. There’s never a good reason to drive impaired.”

The recent New Year’s Eve Weekend enforcement period concluded with 221 arrests across 82 participating agencies. The agencies with the highest arrests were Denver Police Department (26), Thornton Police Department (15) and Colorado Springs Police Department (11). CSP reported 36 arrests. The next DUI enforcement period will be Super Bowl Weekend from Feb. 8 to 14.

For yearly impaired-driving crash and fatality data in Colorado, visit https://www.codot.gov/safety/ traffic-safety/data-analysis/ fatal-crash-data. For local law enforcement agency plans, visit https://www.codot.gov/safety/ traffic-safety-reporting- portal.

About The Heat Is On

The Heat Is On campaign runs throughout the year, with 16 specific high-visibility impaired driving enforcement periods centered on national holidays and large public events. Find more information by clicking here. Enforcement periods can include sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement. Find more details about the campaign, including impaired driving enforcement plans, arrest totals and safety tips at HeatIsOnColorado.com. More information about DUI laws in Colorado can be found at NoDUIColorado.org. Learn more about CDOT’s dedication to keeping Colorado roads safe, including impaired driving enforcement objectives, arrest data and safety information at codot.gov/safety.