State Fire Agency Announces Community Risk Reduction Week 2024

Lakewood, CO – The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) is taking part in Community Risk Reduction (CRR) Week. CRR Week is a grass-roots effort by an informal group of fire safety professionals from across the nation.



The goal of CRR is to reduce the occurrence and impact of emergency events for both community members and emergency responders.



With this data-driven process, communities can identify and prioritize local risks, followed by the integrated and strategic investment of emergency response and prevention resources to reduce their occurrence and impact and build healthy, safe and resilient communities.



CRR Week 2024 kicks off on Martin Luther King Day, a National Day of Service, which is Monday, January 15, 2024. It runs through Sunday, January 21.



“Governor Polis was first in the Nation to proclaim January 15-21 is CRR Week,” said DFPC Fire & Life Safety Section Chief Chris Brunette. “We are grateful for his support and hope this emphasizes the importance of Community Risk Reduction for all.”



Follow CRR on social media via YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.



Follow Fire Safe Colorado on social media via Facebook and Instagram.

Like this: Like Loading...