Life Goals – Adventures – Possibilities

All Reasons to Drive Sober this New Year’s

(COLO) – Party too hard this holiday weekend and you might meet a Colorado State trooper. With increased alcohol consumption and other impairing substances during New Year’s celebrations, it’s no wonder that impairment-caused crashes and fatalities commonly spike up at calendar year-end.

Last year, the Colorado State Patrol responded to 20 crashes determined to be caused by an impaired driver on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

“The New Year is a time where people often reflect on their life, set life goals and dream of new adventures,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “All the possibilities quickly become doubtful with a DUI. Instead, the only thing you can count on for 2024 is becoming a New Year’s drunk driving statistic.”

Just like last year, troopers will step up their efforts and increase patrols seeking impaired drivers before they cause a needless tragedy. Looking at the year-to-date crash picture, Colorado State Patrol crash investigators have handled over 210 crashes from January through July.

“Make your first decision of the New Year a healthy one; don’t drive drunk or high,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “There is nothing I dread more than informing a family that their loved one won’t be coming home. Make a plan for a sober ride.”

If drugs or alcohol are a part of your New Year’s plan, line up a rideshare, taxi, public transportation, sober friend/family member, or plan on staying the night at that location.

Troopers continue to take a low-tolerance approach to the top fatal crash factors, including lane violations, impaired driving and speeding while launching a yearlong campaign called “Drive Safe.” This campaign reminds people to reflect on everything they love and value and plan a sober ride when planning to celebrate.