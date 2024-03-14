Treacherous driving conditions have led to multiple closures with more to come Thursday

Statewide- Several highways across the Denver metro area and high country are closed due to adverse conditions and crashes. Road conditions vary, but most highways are snowpacked and slushy making driving conditions difficult.

Keeping the roads open as much as possible will be an all-hands-on-deck effort. CDOT urged drivers to stay off the road when possible during heavy periods of snow and to make sure that vehicles venturing into the snow are equipped for the conditions. For example, numerous instances of jack-knifed semi trucks, many without chains, have led to numerous closures on key thoroughfares like I-70. If travelers must head out, be sure to maintain slower speeds, keep plenty of room between you and the vehicle ahead and use extreme caution. There may be a lull in weather early this morning in the Denver metro area, but motorists should be warned that snow conditions are expected to pick back up later in the morning.

Below are the closures that are currently in place as of 8 a.m.:

I-70 in both directions between Morrison and Silverthorne because of adverse conditions and semi-truck crashes due to lack of chains.

US 285 just south of C-470 is closed due to a jackknifed semi truck.

Highway 119 is closed due to adverse conditions. Power outages have been reported.

US 40 Berthoud Pass and US 6 Loveland Pass are closed due to adverse conditions, avalanche recovery after a natural slide occurred overnight and additional

winter operations will be necessary to make sure that the roads are safe to reopen.

US 40/I-70 Frontage Road is closed.

I-25 between Castle Rock and northern Colorado Springs and roads in the Palmer Divide communities are particularly treacherous and have received over 10” of snow, making driving conditions very difficult. The winter storm will continue throughout the day and roads may become worse, especially as more folks take to the roads. The storm is tracking as forecasted. Friday morning ski traffic will be affected.

Pavement Impacts

Front Range Mountains

Peak impacts: Wednesday night to Thursday night

Winds: Moderate

Snowfall Rates: 1”/hour+

Pavement Condition: Snowpacked/icy

Southwest Colorado

Peak impacts: Thursday afternoon to Friday night

Winds: Moderate

Snowfall Rates: Moderate to heavy

Pavement Conditions: Snowpacked/icy and then will turn to slushy/wet

North of the Palmer Divide

Peak impacts: Wednesday night to Thursday night

Winds: Moderate/gusty

Snowfall Rates: 1”/hour+

Pavement Conditions: Wet/slushy and then will turn to snowpacked/icy

South of the Palmer Divide

Peak Impacts: Early Thursday to Friday morning

Winds: Moderate/gusty

Rates: Moderate to heavy

Pavement Conditions: Wet/slushy and then will turn to snowpacked/icy

Commercial Motor Vehicle stuck on eastbound I-70 at the Evergreen Parkway exit

Looking for Road Conditions? Go to COtrip!

For real-time updates, motorists should use COtrip.org or the COtrip Planner app for the latest road closures and conditions. CDOT’s social media channels, especially X (formerly Twitter), will not be updated with real-time information. Chain and Traction Laws are in place in the high country and can be seen on these platforms as well.

Storm total snow amounts statewide map as of 6 a.m. Thursday, March 14

Winter Travel Tips for Motorists

Avoid or limit driving during the brunt of the storm on Thursday.

Work from home if you can.

If you plan to travel, know before you go by checking out the latest weather conditions and visiting COtrip.org for road conditions (see info sources below).

Make sure your vehicle is winter ready with the appropriate tires for the weather and have a snow emergency kit.

Once you are out on the road, take it slow, no sudden stops and leave plenty of following distance.

Give plows space! Stay back three to four car lengths from snow plows.

Safety Closures

A safety closure is a precaution taken during inclement weather to reduce the probability of traffic incidents, increased congestion or other safety-related factors. During a safety closure, traffic may be stopped on the interstate, turned around or directed to an exit. Safety closures help decrease delay times, and, above all, keep travelers safe.

Chain & Traction Laws

When weather conditions warrant, CDOT will activate the Traction Law. If weather conditions deteriorate, CDOT will activate Chain Laws for passenger and commercial vehicles. Motorists will be alerted to an active Traction or Chain Law by highway signage, COtrip.org and traffic/roadway condition alerts. For more information on the Traction Law and Passenger Vehicle Chain Law requirements, visit codot.gov/travel/winter- driving/tractionlaw. For more information on the Commercial Vehicle Chain Law requirements, visit codot.gov/travel/colorado- chain-law. To learn more and view helpful tips for winter driving, visit winter.codot.gov.

COtrip.org & COtrip Planner App

If motorists must head out during this winter storm, they are urged to visit COtrip.org and download the COtrip Planner app ahead of time. Motorists are now able to sign up for travel alerts through COtrip.org to see if there are any highway closures or impacts along their favorite routes. The COtrip Planner app also offers a “Trip Planner” feature that allows motorists to map out their routes and receive updates about road closures or incidents along the way. Motorists can turn on the “Hands-Free, Eyes Free” feature to receive these alerts via voice notifications and avoid routes with impacts.

The free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to "know before you go." Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road.