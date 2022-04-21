Colorado State Patrol Seeks Information For Vehicle Pedestrian Fatal

(Superior, COLO)

Colorado State patrol investigators are asking for the public’s assistance with a vehicle/pedestrian crash that happened on Tuesday night at approximately 9:11p.m. on Highway 36 just West of the McCaslin Boulevard overpass.

A pedestrian was running across the highway and was struck. Investigators believe the pedestrian was hit by multiple vehicles before one stopped at the scene. Investigators are asking anyone that was in the area at that time and think they might have struck or run over anything not realizing it was a pedestrian to please call with any information they may have on the incident.

Please call 303-239-4583 and refer case #1D221241