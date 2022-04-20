Colorado launches new Crisis Guidelines informed by school tragedies

Panel of school safety experts will discuss Crisis Guidelines in virtual news conference

(April 20, 2022) – After convening experts from across the state who have dealt with unimaginable crises in educational settings, the Colorado School Safety Resource Center (CSSRC) recently released new Crisis Guidelines to help K-12 schools and institutions of higher education prepare for and respond to large-scale emergencies.

The new Crisis Guidelines incorporate recommendations based on lessons learned from school tragedies in Colorado and across the country in an effort to prepare others for the possibility of one of these events. The guidelines also incorporate the input of K-12 and higher education school security experts, mental health providers, and crisis responders.

On April 21, the Colorado Department of Public Safety will host a panel of representatives to discuss the Crisis Guidelines, lessons learned, and key takeaways for school safety.

WHAT: Colorado School Crisis Guidelines News Conference

WHEN: 9:30 am, Thursday, April 21, 2022

WHERE: Virtual, join via: meet.google.com/nxa-kjvj-xvx

WHO: School safety experts including:

Chris Harms, Director, Colorado School Safety Resource Center

John McDonald, Executive Director, Department of School Safety, Jeffco Public Schools

Greg Busch, Emergency Manager, Colorado Community College System

Nate Thompson, Director of Social, Emotional, & Behavior Services, Littleton Public Schools

Kati Garner, Regional Training Consultant, Colorado School Safety Resource Center

“No two crises are the same and therefore it is impossible to anticipate all situations. However, knowing what worked previously and what educators had wished were in place before an emergency, can help others before tragedy strikes,” said CSSRC Director Chris Harms.

For more information about the guidelines or school safety, visit cssrc.colorado.gov.