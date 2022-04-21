Stage 2 Open Burning Ban

Due to the extremely dry conditions in unincorporated Arapahoe County, Centennial, Foxfield, and Deer Trail, Arapahoe County is in stage 2 open burn ban.

In stage 2 open burn ban:

No fireworks or any other outdoor fires including, but not limited to, campfires, fires in constructed, permanent fire pits; fire grates within developed camp and picnic grounds and recreation sites; charcoal fueled fires, warming fires, fires in outdoor wood-burning stoves (chimney sparks or embers); the prescribed burning of fence lines, fence rows, fields, farmlands, rangelands, wildlands, trash, and debris.