BENNETT — The town of Bennett is seeking nominations for this year’s Adams County Mayors & Commissioners Youth Awards.

The program recognizes youth in the sixth through 12th grades, up to 20 years old, who have overcome personal adversity to create positive change in their lives. Anyone who knows a deserving young person who has risen to the challenges while maintaining a positive attitude and serving as a role model for other teens can submit a nomination, due no later than Tuesday, Jan. 31.

To nominate a student, contact Denise Taylor at *protected email*