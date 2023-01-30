CPW’s big game license distribution and preference point comment form live until February 20, 2023

DENVER – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is considering changes to policies and regulations that direct the distribution of big game hunting licenses in Colorado. To help inform this process, CPW is looking for input from residents and nonresidents interested in big game hunting in Colorado.



CPW is encouraging the public to complete this comment form and share their thoughts on the current big game license distribution process. The comment form will be open through February 20, 2023. Results from this comment form will be shared with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to inform their decision-making process on big game license distribution.



Changes that are being considered:

A preference point banking system

Averaging group applicant preference points

Updating the high-demand hunt code split from 80% to residents and 20% to nonresidents to 90% for residents and 10% for nonresidents

An across-the-board license allocation of 75% to residents and 25% to nonresidents

These topics under consideration were requested by the CPW Commission. The results of the comment form will be discussed with the Commission at its March 15-16, 2023 meeting.



Changes that have already been made:

In November 2022, the Parks and Wildlife Commission approved an update to big game license allocation. The three-year preference point average that is used to determine high-demand hunt codes that are allocated 80% to residents and 20% to nonresidents was updated such that CPW will use the most recent three years (with a one-year lag).



The Commission decided to retain the six preference point threshold used to determine high-demand hunt codes, which added about 1,200 deer and elk hunt codes to the 80/20 allocation of high-demand hunts. This change will be effective for the 2023 big game hunting season.



Why is CPW evaluating big game license distribution now?

Due to the complexity of the subject as well as on-going interest from stakeholders, the Parks and Wildlife Commission requested that license distribution be reviewed separately from the upcoming Big Game Season Structure. Members of the Colorado General Assembly also showed interest in making changes.