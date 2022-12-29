Anythink Libraries announces New Year’s holiday Closure

THORNTON, Colo.–Dec. 27, 2022–All Anythink libraries and administrative offices will close at 3 pm on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, and will be closed through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in observance of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Anythink locations will return to regularly scheduled hours of operation on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

