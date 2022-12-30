Plan Ahead This New Year’s Eve

Troopers will be looking for partygoers who fail to get a sober rider

(COLO) – Drive sober. It sounds obvious, yet hundreds of Coloradoans will get behind the wheel of a vehicle this weekend feeling buzzed, stoned or wasted. No matter what the substance is that impairs you, Colorado State Troopers are sending a message. Laws don’t care how you “feel” after you’ve consumed. Any time that you are impaired, you are violating the law.

So, this year, while you search for a babysitter or select the best outfit to wear to ring in the New Year, your Colorado State Troopers want you to arrange for a sober ride if you plan on consuming.

Looking at data from the Colorado State Patrol, last December (2021) troopers issued 388 citations for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and investigated 44 fatal or injury crashes caused by impaired driving.

“Historically December is a busy month for law enforcement due to poor decision-making at holiday parties which leads to impaired drivers on Colorado’s highways and community streets,” explains Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “When you fail to call a rideshare or a sober friend, you endanger every motorist and pedestrian on your path home.”

In addition to struggling with maintaining a consistent speed and erratic breaking, an intoxicated driver often drifts between lanes and sometimes hovers over a lane line. In a worst-case scenario, this could lead to a head-on collision, forcing another driver off the road or a side-swipe crash.

When the Colorado State Patrol looked at DUI/DUID fatal and injury crashes investigated by the Patrol for the first six months of 2022 (Jan – June 2022), the top five counties were:

In addition, with these same crashes, Troopers found that the at-fault driver of these DUI/DUID fatal and injury crashes was not wearing their seatbelt 63% of the time.

“We want you to live to celebrate the holidays,” states Col. Matthew C. Packard. “If you are going out, get a sober ride.”

Troopers continue to take a low tolerance approach to lane violations while launching a yearlong campaign called “Stay in Your Lane.” This campaign is designed to remind people to control their lane position based on their current driving environment. This campaign also aims to bring attention to three of the most common and avoidable behaviors that contribute to lane violations – driving aggressively, driving distracted or driving while impaired.