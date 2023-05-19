Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke

Issued for northeastern Colorado

Issued at 6:00 AM MDT, Friday, May 19, 2023

Issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Affected Area: > Larimer, Weld, Morgan, Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Jefferson, Denver, Adams, Arapahoe, Washington, Yuma, Douglas, Elbert, El Paso, Lincoln, Kit Carson, and Cheyenne Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to, Fort Collins, Greeley, Fort Morgan, Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Boulder, Broomfield, Central City, Golden, Denver, Brighton, Littleton, Akron, Wray, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Kiowa, Hugo, Burlington, and Cheyenne Wells.

Advisory in Effect: 6:00 AM MDT, Friday, May 19, 2023 to 4:00 PM MDT, Friday, May 19, 2023.

Public Health Recommendations: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.

Outlook: Several large wildfires are burning in Canada, resulting in heavy smoke across several states including northeastern Colorado. Moderate to heavy smoke will be possible through at least Friday afternoon, mainly at elevations below 8000 feet.

For the latest Smoke Outlook, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/addendum.aspx#smoke

For more information about smoke and your health, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/wildfire.aspx

For the latest Colorado statewide air quality conditions, forecasts, and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx