Arapahoe County commissioners to discuss county funding during telephone town hall

Commissioners want to hear from residents about service priorities

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO— May 18, 2023— Tonight , the Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners will host a telephone town hall to address the needs and priorities of County residents and discuss the significant challenges faced in funding these priorities.

The interactive town hall will share details of the County’s budget realities amid the backdrop of reduced revenues and increasing population growth. Residents can also ask questions during the live call.

Who: Arapahoe County Commissioners

What: Telephone Town Hall

When: Thursday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Ways to Participate:

1. Call: Dial 855-436-3656 and press *3 to ask a question during the event.

2. This meeting will be livestreamed on the Arapahoe County Facebook page: