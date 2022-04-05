Air Quality Health Advisory for Blowing Dust

Issued for the eastern Colorado plains and the San Luis Valley Issued at 8:00 AM MDT, Tuesday April 5th, 2022

Issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Affected Area: Morgan, Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Washington, Yuma, Elbert, Lincoln, Kit Carson, Cheyenne, Pueblo, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Bent, Prowers, Baca, Saguache, Rio Grande, Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla and eastern parts of Weld, Adams, Arapahoe, El Paso and Las Animas counties. Locations include, but are not limited to, Fort Morgan, Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Akron, Wray, Kiowa, Limon, Hugo, Burlington, Cheyenne Wells, Pueblo, Ordway, Eads, La Junta, Las Animas, Lamar, Springfield, Deer Trail, Kim, Saguache, Del Norte, Alamosa, Conejos, and San Luis.

Advisory in Effect: 10:00 AM MDT, Tuesday, April 5, 2022 to 8:00 PM MDT, Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Public Health Recommendations: If significant blowing dust is present and reducing visibility to less than 10 miles across a wide area, People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children in the affected area should reduce prolonged or heavy indoor and outdoor exertion.

Outlook: Strong and gusty winds will produce areas of blowing dust across large sections of eastern and south-central Colorado on Tuesday. The highest threat for blowing dust will be across the plains of northeastern Colorado for areas to the north of Interstate 70, however blowing dust can also be expected at times for southeastern Colorado and the San Luis Valley of south-central Colorado. Areas of blowing dust will likely be most widespread across the entire advisory area during the afternoon hours before gradually tapering off Tuesday evening.

