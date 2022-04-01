20 Safest Cities in Colorado 2022, SafeWise

Colorado is one of just nine states that saw increases in both violent and property crime year over year. Thankfully, Coloradans worry less about their safety than the average American. But in what Colorado cities can state residents feel the most safe?

After analyzing the latest violent and property crime data from the FBI, SafeWise just released its 8th annual “ 20 Safest Cities in Colorado for 2022” report .

Here are the cities that made the top 5 safest cities in Colorado:

Brush Frederick Milliken Severance Gypsum

To see what cities rounded out the rest of the rankings, click here: https://www.safewise.com/blog/safest-cities-colorado/

Key stats about Colorado:

This year’s safest city in Colorado—Brush—is brand new to the list, while last year’s number-one city—Frederick—dropped to second place.

Most of Colorado’s safest cities declined in ranking year over year, but Aspen jumped 13 positions to land at number 14.

Aggravated assault is the most common violent crime in Colorado’s safest cities, but Milliken, Gypsum, Dacono, and Aspen reported 0.

Violent crime represents 13% of all crime in Colorado, which is 4 percentage points lower than the national average.

According to our latest State of Safety survey, 40% of Coloradans feel concerned about safety on a daily basis. That’s seven percentage points lower than the national average.

