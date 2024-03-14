Cherry Creek Dam Road to close overnight due to snow

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO—March 13, 2024—For the safety of motorists, Arapahoe County Public Works will close the Cherry Creek Damn Road at 1 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, due to the impending snowstorm. The road will remain closed until further notice. Drivers should use I-225 or South Parker Road as alternates.
###
Arapahoe County provides the best of everything Colorado has to offer. From babies to boomers and beyond, residents put down roots, raise families, start and run businesses, and embrace the endless opportunities and amenities that make the state unique. Arapahoe County spans 805 miles and features vibrant urban, suburban and rural communities, an unparalleled open space and trail system, major employment centers and a robust multimodal transportation network. Learn more at arapahoeco.gov.