Study: Colorado residents projected 13th largest increase in utility bills this winter

While heating prices have come down in recent months compared to their peak last year, Americans are still projected to spend nearly 30% more on utilities this winter than before the pandemic. But differences in fuels, prices, and climate create large regional variation in household utility expenditures, especially during the winter months.

To determine the states most impacted by rising heating costs this winter, researchers calculated the change in monthly household utility costs from winter 2019–2020 to winter 2023–2024, then ranked states accordingly.

These are the key takeaways from the report for Colorado:

After remaining low since 2010, natural gas prices have risen nearly 27% since the winter of 2019–2020. Winter propane and heating oil prices also followed this trend, rising 23% and 39% during the same time period, respectively.

during the winter of 2019–2020. This winter, they’re projected to spend an average of $204 each month.

Based on these projections, households in Colorado will experience a 29.0% increase in their utility bills this winter—the 13th largest among all U.S. states.





