Scheduled Upgrades to ColoradoSOS.gov to Take Place March 10-13

Denver, Colo – The Department of State’s website, www.ColoradoSOS.gov, will be undergoing scheduled upgrades beginning Friday, March 10 at 6 p.m. and continuing as late as Monday, March 13 at 6 a.m.

Online services, including business filings and online voter registration, will be unavailable during this time. Business owners and other filers should complete any online filings before 5 p.m. on March 10.

For information on when this work is completed and services are restored, please visit the Secretary of State's Office's Social Media pages