Polis-Primavera Administration Celebrates International Women’s Day, Honors the Historic Accomplishments & Legacies of Colorado Women Throughout History

DENVER – Today, Governor Jared Polis and Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera honored International Women’s Day and celebrated women’s historic contributions to shaping Colorado. Since day one, Governor Polis and Lieutenant Governor Primavera have worked to build a Colorado for All, and celebrating women’s achievements is an important part of that work. A majority of the Governor’s cabinet and senior staff team are women, and this year, Colorado’s General Assembly is comprised of 50% women.





“We celebrate and honor the bold achievements of Colorado women throughout history who shaped the state we love today and the future we are building for tomorrow. Colorado is proudly the first state that voted by ballot to grant women the right to vote in 1893, 25 years ahead of the rest of the country. This powerful legacy continues to inspire and motivate us today as we work to build a Colorado for All. We are committed to making sure Colorado remains the best place for women and all Coloradans to live, work, and thrive,” said Governor Polis.





“Women are leading in bold ways across our state, including at the Capitol. Today we celebrate those achievements and the pioneering work of the many women that came before us. Through our continued efforts to expand access to affordable high-quality healthcare, promote gender equity, and support women in the workforce, we are making sure all Coloradans can thrive here in our great state,” said Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera.



