Real Property Appeal Begins May 2 through June 1

There are several options to appeal your valuation for tax year 2022.

Appeals for all property types may be filed via mail, fax or save postage and utilize our 4 conveniently located, secured drop boxes. View drop box locations.

To enhance your experience, we are offering phone appointments with appraisal staff responsible for your area. You may request a phone appointment by emailing *protected email* or by calling our office at 303-795-4600.

Walk-in services are available, appointments are strongly encouraged to avoid waiting in line by calling our office at 303-795-4600. Often, same day appointments are offered. Building hours are 7:30 a.m.–4 p.m.

Telephone hours of service: 303-795-4600; Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Residential property owners also have the option to file an appeal using our dedicated online appeal form.

Senior Citizen and Veteran Property Tax Exemption

Forms are now available. The applications must be filed before their deadlines in July. Learn about eligibility requirements and apply.

Locations and Hours

The Assessor’s staff is available by phone, email and fax. For in-person services, walk-ins welcome, but appointments recommended. View office hours and drop box locations

Arapahoe County Assessor

PK Kaiser is the Arapahoe County Assessor, he was elected by voters in November 2018. The Assessor’s Office is dedicated to providing accurate information to the citizens of Arapahoe County in an efficient and accommodating manner. Learn more about PK Kaiser.

Resources for Citizens

Data Transparency

Data transparency is of the upmost importance to our office. We want to assure our residents that data being reported are accurate and are coming from the official source.

Interactive Assessment Transparency Tool 2021: In collaboration with our GIS department, the Assessor’s Office has an interactive map demonstrating value changes from the 2019 to 2021 general reassessment for residential parcels. This tool allows searches to reveal values, links to parcel information, demonstrates average value within the field of view and also overlays sales within the relevant time period.

Maps and GIS Uploads/Downloads: View more maps, data tools, and GIS/FTP information.

Our Services

Adobe Acrobat is required to read the forms available on this site. Download Adobe Acrobat.