Local Youth Tackle Conservation Projects in Colorado’s Outdoors

COLORADO SPRINGS and DENVER, CO – June 27, 2022–Applications are open for Mile High Youth Corps’ (MHYC) Land Conservation Fall Trail or Forestry Program. MHYC is searching for positive, hardworking individuals between the ages of 18 and 24 to spend 10-13 weeks this fall serving on environmental stewardship projects throughout Colorful Colorado. During their season, crews will complete more than 30 conservation projects spanning 23 counties and make profound impact on the community, the environment, and themselves.

Mile High Youth Corps’ Land Conservation Program is rooted in the tradition of the Civilian Conservation Corps of the 1930s and is devoted to the improvement and sustainable development of our two most important resources – youth and the environment. Youth participants, called Corpsmembers, are assigned to a crew that works on a variety of conservation-focused projects on public lands. These include construction and maintenance of recreational and safety access trails, habitat restoration, fire fuel mitigation, historical preservation and park development projects. Corpsmembers earn a bi-weekly stipend, and are enrolled in AmeriCorps, earning a scholarship to be used towards advancing their learning after the program. They also receive up to 4 free mental health counseling sessions.

Corpsmembers have opportunities to network with federal, state and local natural source professionals and access to a vast alumni network. Corpsmembers will also receive training in one or more stewardship skillsets, including chainsaw operation, trail building and maintenance and pesticide application. No experience is necessary, MHYC provides hands-on training related to all projects.

Corpsmembers receive industry-recognized certifications that lead to effective service and highly- desirable qualifications and experience that support opportunities for future employment in natural resource management.

“As Corpsmembers complete their terms and move on, often to careers in conservation, the lessons learned remain with them,” said Jesse Roehm, Director: Land Conservation for Mile High Youth Corps. “Their futures are stamped with greater knowledge and understanding of environmental concerns impacting Colorado’s natural resources. These experiences are passed on to friends and family and help to create life- long environmental stewards for generations to come.”